Orange Typewriter

August 21, 2015

For years I collected and blogged about typewriters, and knew more about them than anyone in the 21st century should.

They still intrigue me – everyday communication machines that required no electricity or connectivity to transcribe mental processes. Manufactured to last for decades and beyond. All things people took for granted during the typewriter’s unthinkably leisurely 75+ year run as essential technology, wiped out in a handful of years during the early internet era. Persisting today only as a nostalgic motif. I’m old enough to have watched it all happen in real time and it still amazes me.

Watercolor, stamps, highlighter pen