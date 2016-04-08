Techlandia

April 8, 2016

I work at Facebook. This is what it’s like there.

Paper Typewriter #2

April 2, 2016

typewriter

Made of leftover printer paper, scotch tape, and a Hicklebee’s bookstore label.

Lego Sea Monsters

April 2, 2016

sea

Drawing lego minifigures. Arms too short on the first attempt.

Heads

December 22, 2015

heads

I saw Very Semi Serious the other day, a documentary about New Yorker cartoonists, and was inspired by Edward Steed to revisited my goal of creating a reasonably expressive round headed stick type person, thus this gallery of heads. They seemed stark without color and so I added some.

Orange Typewriter

August 21, 2015

typez

For years I collected and blogged about typewriters, and knew more about them than anyone in the 21st century should.

Pink Converse

June 8, 2015

converse

I felt compelled to buy a pair of pink Converse with five tongues, and so I drew one. Something about the rubbery part is not quite right and yet I consider this one of the better drawings I’ve ever done.

Dymo Label Maker

May 25, 2015

dymo

Drawn on iPad

Dot People

March 30, 2015

dot
Post-It notes, adhesive dots, Sharpie. Created at all-day onsite-offsite meeting.

Homer Sippy

February 27, 2015

homer

I once owned a Homer Simpson water bottle. Acrylic and canvas

Paper Typewriter

February 18, 2015

typewriter

Made from cardboard, foil tape, various paper.

