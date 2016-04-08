Techlandia

I work at Facebook. This is what it’s like there.
Paper Typewriter #2
Made of leftover printer paper, scotch tape, and a Hicklebee’s bookstore label.
Lego Sea Monsters
Heads
I saw Very Semi Serious the other day, a documentary about New Yorker cartoonists, and was inspired by Edward Steed to revisited my goal of creating a reasonably expressive round headed stick type person, thus this gallery of heads. They seemed stark without color and so I added some.
Orange Typewriter
For years I collected and blogged about typewriters, and knew more about them than anyone in the 21st century should. Read more…